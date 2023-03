CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois freshman guard Jayden Epps will be traveling with the team to Chicago for the Big Ten tournament. Epps is now in a protocol, which means he has reached his base level.

Everything is based on a reaction for his recovery, they’re taking it day by day to see how he is. Epps went down at practice last week, he was brought to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a concussion. Epps has missed the Michigan and Purdue games.