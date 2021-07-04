Jared Badie commits to Illini

WCIA — Illinois football picked up a commitment from Jared Badie Sunday morning. The 3-star linebacker from Oswego East is a 6-foot-5, 212 pound prospect, ranked 731st in the country according to 247Sports. Badie picked the Illini ahead of a dozen Power 5 offers including Minnesota, Michigan State, Tennessee, Indiana, Nebraska and Iowa State.

Badie is the 13th recruit in the Class of 2022 for the Illini, the first for new head coach Bret Bielema. Badie is also the seventh player from the state of Illinois to pledge to play for the home state school.

The Illini also lost a recruitment on Sunday, with four-star prospect Austin Brown picking Wisconsin over Illinois. The Johnston City safety announced his commitment on Instagram LIVE, picking the Badgers over Illinois, Michigan, Northwestern and Boston College, among several others.