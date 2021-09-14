James McCourt continues to shine for Illini as new program record holder

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — James McCourt is leaving his place in the Illini record books this season. The senior kicker is the new career leader for 50-plus yard kicks with six. He hit a third of those in one game against UTSA earlier this month, hitting 52 and 53-yarders, becoming the first guy in program history to accomplish the feat.

“Confidence is definitely high with the specialists right now,” McCourt said. “I mean how couldn’t you be confident with the guys snapping the ball and holding the ball for me. It’s all about having trust in the process, trust in the routine that you do everyday and going out there and really attacking the ball and trusting your swing.”

McCourt is 3-for-4 on field goals this season, his only miss was from 50-plus yards. For his career, the Florida native who was born in Dublin, Ireland is 22-for-33 on field goals and 66-for-67 in extra points.