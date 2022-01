CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois defensive lineman Jamal Woods is returning to the team in 2022 for a sixth season, he announced on social media.

It’s not the end of the road yet‼️ #97strong 🖤 pic.twitter.com/PLUoeyaTR0 — Jamal “Bobo” Woods (@jamal4425) January 15, 2022

Woods is coming off a season where he played 10 games and made 12 tackles with two tackles for loss. He missed parts of the 2018, 2019, and 2020 seasons. Woods recorded his only career sack so far against Western Illinois in 2018, before missing the rest of the season with an injury.