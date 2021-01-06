Jamal Woods returning for fifth season with Illini

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois senior defensive lineman Jamal Woods wasn’t happy with how last season played out. The proven Big Ten playmaker missed four games with injuries, only recording four tackles in a disappointing year not only for the Alabama native, but for the Illini as a whole, finishing with a 2-6 record. With an extra year of eligibility available for all players due to COVID-19, Woods decided to run it back one more time, announcing on Tuesday he will return for a bonus senior season this fall.

My clock is still ticking, I have no time to stop now 🧡💙 LET’S WORK @BretBielema @IlliniFootball 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/WwYJJ332rs — Jamal Woods (@jamal4425) January 5, 2021

“I just want to make sure I have the healthiest season I can and everything else will fall in place,” Woods said. “I got faith in my brothers and we on the road to get that Big Ten Championship that we all been waiting for. So we’re gonna go out there, work as hard as we can and let everything fall into place.”

Woods has suffered several injuries throughout his career, missing more than a dozen games. The 6-foot-2, 275 pound interior defensive lineman has 55 tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss in his career.