Jalen Quinn sets Tuscola all-time scoring record

TUSCOLA (WCIA) — Jalen Quinn is the new all-time leading scorer in Tuscola basketball history. The Warriors senior set the career scoring mark on Tuesday night, passing Nick Bates’ previous mark of 1,597 points.
Quinn only needed 18 points to pass Bates and after putting up 14 in the first quarter against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, the rest was a breeze. In the second quarter, the Loyola signee made a move to the basket and scored with ease on an up-and-under layup to secure his name in the school record book. The Warriors won the game in an 85-38 blowout.