Jalen Quinn sets Tuscola all-time scoring record

TUSCOLA (WCIA) — Jalen Quinn is the new all-time leading scorer in Tuscola basketball history. The Warriors senior set the career scoring mark on Tuesday night, passing Nick Bates’ previous mark of 1,597 points.

RECORD BREAKER: With a layup in the second quarter, @TuscolaAD senior Jalen Quinn (@jalen_quinn) becomes the all-time leading scorer in Tuscola basketball history. pic.twitter.com/E9cHZJqga5 — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) December 8, 2021

Quinn only needed 18 points to pass Bates and after putting up 14 in the first quarter against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, the rest was a breeze. In the second quarter, the Loyola signee made a move to the basket and scored with ease on an up-and-under layup to secure his name in the school record book. The Warriors won the game in an 85-38 blowout.