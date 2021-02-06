Jake Hansen receives NFL combine invite

(WCIA) — Former Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen received an invite to the 2021 NFL Combine. He joins offensive lineman Kendrick Green as the second Illini to receive to an invite.

Hansen’s 10 career forced fumbles are tied for third-most in program history, behind Simeon Rice and Whitney Mercilus. Last season, Hansen was an All Big-Ten selection with 68 tackles, and two interceptions on the season. As a junior, Hansen led the nation with seven forced fumbles.

Hansen is among five Illini seniors to enter the NFL draft, including Josh Imtaorbhebhe, Nate Hobbs, and Milo Eifler. The combine is normally held in Indianapolis in February, but due to the pandemic athletes will work out at their respective pro days or on college campuses. Prospects will also do their team interviews virtually.