Jake Hansen out for the season, ending his Illini career

WCIA — Illinois senior linebacker Jake Hansen announced Wednesday on social media he is out for the remainder of the 2021 season, ending his college carrer.

So much love for the Orange and Blue🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/rNLTo9Al2M — Jake Hansen (@Juggs35) October 20, 2021

“This week I underwent successful knee surgery and will miss the remainder of the season,” Hansen wrote in a message on Twitter. “It pains me to say that I will not play another game as an Illinois football player. I would like to thank everyone that has been a part of my journey as an Illini especially my family, teammates, coaches, strength staff, athletic trainers, academic counselors, and fans! I will look back at my time here with no regrets and will continue to cherish every moment I enjoyed here. With that said I look forward to pursuing my life long dream of playing the NFL.”

Hansen has the second most forced fumbles in program history with 12, behind only Simeon Rice. He played immediately his freshman season in 2016, even getting one start at linebacker. He was named a team captain in both 2020 and 2021.