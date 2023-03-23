DANVILLE (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College takes down Waubonsee Community College with a comeback 83-78 win. DACC trailed the Chiefs 41-38 at half.

A lot of the Jags points came from the free throw line. Kendall Taylor led for the Jags, putting up 19 points with 8 rebounds. He went 11-12 from the free throw line. Ramalle Arnold followed hi, with 15 points, majority of his points coming from the free throw line, going 10-12 from the line.

Jags shot 79% from the free throw line, 34% from the field and 31% from beyond the arc.

DACC will now play Macomb at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.