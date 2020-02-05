Jadon Thompson decommits from Illinois, set to sign with Cincinnati

WCIA — Illinois football’s top rated recruit in the Class of 2020 announced that he won’t sign with the Illini. Four-star receiver Jadon Thompson posted on Instagram Tuesday afternoon that he is now committed to Cincinnati. The Naperville Central senior confirmed to WCIA 3 Sports Director Bret Beherns Tuesday night that he will sign with the Bearcats on Wednesday, the first day of the regular signing period.

“I’ll forever love the University of Illinois!!” Thompson said. “Wish them nothing but the best and the program is going in the right direction!”

Thompson did not sign in the early period in December, raising several red flags. He indicated then his plan was to still sign with the Illini. Plans changed though, after Thompson said he had a change of heart.

“Felt I needed some change in my life and decided this is a good thing for me to do,” Thompson added.

Illinois has 12 commits heading into signing day. The Class of 2020 is ranked 91st in the country, according to 247Sports, last in the Big Ten Conference. The average star rating is 85.26, good enough for 12th in the league. There are no 4-star players on the Illini board heading into signing day.