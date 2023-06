CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball guard Jada Peebles will be returning to the Illini. She’ll be coming back for her fifth year of eligibility.

Peebles did participate in senior day this past year so it was uncertain if she would return for her final year. The senior has been with the Illini since 2019, averaging 6.5 points per game this past season. She appeared in all 32 games this year with six starts and shot a new Illinois season record of 45% from the three.