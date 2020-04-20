Jacqueline Quade reflects on first beach volleyball season with UCLA

(WCIA) — Of all the places to start a beach volleyball career, Jacqueline Quade went straight to the top. The former Illini is now taking her talents to UCLA—the two-time defending national champions.

“Just learning from the best of the best, and being in a competitive environment all the time, I think is really important for growth,” says Quade. “Especially since I’m learning something new, it’s been to my advantage that I’m constantly being pushed every single day, and there’s no easy days.”

After graduating from Illinois in December, Quade switched from indoor to beach—giving her two seasons of eligibility as the Bruins’ first-ever grad-transfer. But aside from playing for fun in the summer, the Indiana-native doesn’t have a lot of experience playing beach volleyball competitively.

“I think a lot of beach coaches are super hesitant about who they decide to take on, just because it is a rough transition for anyone,” says Quade. “So I think we had a lot of honest talks about what it’s going to look like, and expectations, and I think that really helped with them feeling comfortable with them bringing me onto the team.”

The two-time AVCA All-American finished her Illini career as one of the most decorated in program history, ranking third all-time in kills. But success on the court doesn’t necessarily translate to success on the sand. Beach Volleyball has a different set of rules, a different ball, as well a smaller court. Quade is also making the adjustment to playing with one other teammate, as opposed to five.

“It was a rough transition at first,” says Quade. “But my team is super helpful, my coaches are super helpful. So as far as transitioning to a new sport, I’d like to say it was relatively smooth.”

Quade only played in four matches this season, but hasn’t lost one yet. The Bruins were ranked No. 2 in the country, before the season was ended due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was still a little bit of a work in progress, so I feel like I was still learning something new everyday which was really exciting,” says Quade “Then and then having that come to an end was pretty frustrating because I know I still have so much to learn, so it stinks to not be in the atmosphere where I can learn.”

Quade has one more season left at UCLA. After that, she hopes to move onto the professional level—in either beach or indoor.