Jackson wins Athlete of the Week

DECATUR (WCIA) — MacArthur basketball player Quincenia Jackson is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The senior broke the school record for career points going past 1,400, she’s also nearing the 1,000 rebound mark. Jackson has led the Generals to two-straight regional titles for the first time in a decade. The 6-foot-1 center is succeeding on the court and also in the classroom. Jackson is set to graduate with Gold Delta honors and has been on the honor roll all four years.

“It was something I did not pay attention to,” Jackson said about setting the career points mark. “I didn’t have any goals coming in actually, I just played basketball. It was nice, it’s good to have a supporting team because not everybody gets an opportunity like that.”

Jackson is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//