SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — Richard Jackson is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Sacred Heart-Griffin football player played a big role in the Cyclones winning the Class 4A state title, rushing for a game high 112 yards and a touchdown. The senior linebacker also had nine tackles on defense, second most on the team. For the season, Jackson led SHG in scoring with 19 TD’s.

“Just knew that it was our last game and our last chance to go 14-0 and to send Coach Leonard off the right way so I just knew I had to come out with some fire,” Jackson said. “It’s all I ever wanted, all we ever wanted as a team, as a group of seniors was to come in and get a state championship in football so winning in football really meant a lot to me because it’s all I ever wanted since I was a child.”

Jackson is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//