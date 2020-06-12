Jackson Raper adds experience to Illini baseball roster

(WCIA) — Infielder Jackson Raper signed with Illinois Baseball for the 2021 season. He joins the Illini after three years at Catawba College, where he hit above .350 in his final three seasons.

Welcome to the #Illini, @JacksonRaper!



🔶 Transfer from DII Catawba

🔶 .436/.442/.819, 9 HR, 35 RBIs in 22 games in 2020

🔶 Hit over .350 in three seasonshttps://t.co/O88SuiRman — Illinois Baseball (@IlliniBaseball) June 4, 2020

“My experience will help me be a leader on the field. Through my play, I feel like I can come in and hopefully help contribute right away,” says Raper. “Not just with how I play but how I carry myself and how I treat others and just being that leader everyday.”

Before the 2021 season ended due to COVID-19, Raper hit .436 with nine home runs in Catawba’s first 22 games. The North Carolina native is a two-time SAC All-Tournament Team selection, and is looking forward to making the jump from a Division II school to a Power Five program.

“I’m just ready to go out there and try to prove that I can make that jump,” says Raper.

Raper will have one season of eligibility as a graduate transfer, and will be immediately eligible to play.