Izard excelling after switch from track to softball

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — Frankie Izard is spending the summer on the farm. The Lake Land softball player has the perfect setup on her family’s land in rural St. Joseph. A backyard barn with a batting cage and her dad Greg to pitch to her multiple times per day.

“It’s a blessing honestly,” Izard said. “The fact that my dad put this together for not just me, but for everyone. It’s so helpful and it’s like a second home honestly.”

Dozens of people workout at the Izard farm every week. It’s been the birthplace to more baseball and softball scholarships than Greg can count. Frankie is hoping to add her name to that list as well after an All-American freshman season at Lake Land.

“I think it will help a lot because I didn’t have any recognition for anything I’ve done with softball, not a lot of people know I play softball, so I think after becoming an All-American that will really help me a lot,” Izard said.

Frankie led the nation in several categories including hits. She only struck out twice all season and was named the Region 24 Player of the Year. Not bad for someone who only played one year of high school varsity softball. Izard ran track for three years at St. Joseph-Ogden, winning seven state medals, including a title in the 4×100 meter dash as a sophomore. She joined the softball team as a senior, helping the Spartans make it to the Elite Eight.

“I had a lot of fun with the whole team,” Izard said. “They were all so welcoming because I just came my senior year.”

Izard got a scholarship offer from Lake Land head coach Nic Nelson when she was playing travel ball as a sophomore in high school. He’s sent more than 60 players to four year schools, so when Izard decided to play softball at the next level, Lake Land was an easy choice.

“I didn’t know how far I wanted to go and I didn’t know how well I would do but once I got there, I had a lot of fun and after all the success I had my first year, I realized I do want to go on and go far I hope,” she said.

And with another year at Lake Land to improve her game, Izard is well on her way.