“It’s March…and we’re in a really, really good place.”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is relevant as the calendar turns to March, something Illini Nation hasn’t been accustomed to in years. The Illini are still in contention for a Big Ten championship and will make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013. It’s been a long process for third year head coach Brad Underwood, who followed up the most losses in program history last season (21) with winning 20 games for the first time since 2017.

“It’s March and a lot of times in March you get beat and you go home,” Underwood said. “This is why you lift, this is why you run, this is why sweat in July. This is why you keep lifting and do the things wer’e doing now. You push thru it, you push thru the dog days so you can get to this point and I feel like we’re in a really, really good place.”

No. 23 Illinois visits No. 19 Ohio State Thursday night at 6 p.m.