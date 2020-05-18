“It’s an honor,” Prince Green on verbal commitment to Illinois

(WCIA) — Prince Green will head Illinois after announcing his verbal commitment to the Illini this month. Green is a 3-star recruit for the Class of 2021 and ranks as a Top-100 player in Georgia.

Green plays on both sides of the ball right now at Griffin High School, but says he’s hoping to play defensive role with the Illini. He chose the Orange and Blue among other programs like Kentucky, Kansas, and Minnesota. Green’s dad had a stint playing football and basketball at Georgia State, and he’s excited to continue the family legacy of playing collegiate sports.

“It really means a lot, it’s an honor for me to continue my dad’s dream, he always said he wanted me to grow up and surpass him,” says Green. “I’m hoping me and my class can be that young spark, that spark that comes in to restore the program, the spark that restores the program, hoping we can come in and do big things. I feel like I have great size, I feel like I would fit right in with their defense, and I feel like I can make plays and show my abilities off.”

The Illini currently rank 14th in the Big Ten for the Class of 2021, with only three commits.