NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois football coach Adam Cushing is experiencing a lot of firsts this year. The first time head coach added to that list on Monday during the Ohio Valley Conference Media Day in Nashville.

“It’s an exciting time,” Cushing said. “Our guys have been working their tails off since January 7th, really investing greatly in each other, in our program and we’re excited as an entire program, as coaches, as players to see that payoff. To see us take pride in what we do.”



“We’re excited, we really are,” Eastern Illinois senior tight end James Sheehan said. “Having a new coaching staff come in is going to give that natural spark of energy. But really it’s just a feeling of excitement and everybody’s really invested into our program.”

The Panthers were picked to finish 8th in the OVC preseason poll, announced on Monday. EIU starts the season Aug. 29 at Chattanooga.