It’s a reunion for Gorman, Liberatore with Cardinals

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Ten days ago the St. Louis Cardinals traded two major league players for minor leaguer Matthew Liberatore, a top prospect in the Rays organization. With the Cardinals, Liberatore reunites with childhood best friend Nolan Gorman.

Liberatore and Gorman started playing baseball together when they were five years old. They played for rival high schools in Arizona, where Liberatore was selected 16th overall in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Rays. Three picks later, the Cardinals selected Gorman with their 19th overall pick.

On January 9th, 2020 Liberatore was sent to St. Louis via trade. One of his first calls was to Gorman.

“It’s just super exciting to have a guy that’s going to push me to be the best that I can, and I’ll do the same thing for him so yeah, we’re super excited to be together,” Gorman said. “It’s a good duo because we’ll push each other to be better than anything imaginable. We always want to be the best player on the field at all times.”

“I’m super excited to get to meet all the staff with the team and get to work with them and see what we can do,” Liberatore said. “Then just having the opportunity to possibly be on the same field as him again and have him playing behind me while I’m pitching, that excites me like crazy.”

Gorman finished the 2019 season in High-A Palm Beach for St. Louis. Liberatore played for the Bowling Green Hot Rods, the Class-A affiliate for Tampa Bay.