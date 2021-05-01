“It was a surreal moment,” reaction from the 2021 NFL Draft

PEORIA (WCIA) — The Illini had celebrations across the country this week, after Nate Hobbs and Kendrick Green were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. Hobbs was picked in the 5th round by the Las Vegas Raiders, as the 167th overall pick, while Kendrick Green went 87th overall to the Steelers in the 3rd round.

In a matter of minutes, Kendrick Green went from watching the draft, to taking a phone call from Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, to seeing his name on screen to…. pandemonium. From Peoria to Pittsburgh.

(NFL Draft video courtesy NFL Network) pic.twitter.com/1fhbhc411g — Kurt Pegler (@KurtPegler) May 1, 2021

Green got a call from head coach Mike Tomlin, just moments before hearing his name called on national TV. The Steelers went 12-4 last season, but were towards the bottom of the league in rushing yards, leaving the door wide open for green to help make an impact on the offensive line, but he’s still basking in the moment of heading to the next level.

“It was crazy, like I kind of blacked out, I don’t really remember it, it was a surreal moment,” says Green. “Still trying to take it all in. So hopefully I can watch some videos later of the moments that jog my memory a little bit. Just talking it up with the coaching staff, they’re passing the phone around, just talking about how excited we were to get to work. I think I fit in culture wise, in the locker room, and just playing a physical style of football that I like to play anyways.”