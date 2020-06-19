“It feels like a weight off my shoulders,” Ty Weber signs with San Francisco Giants

(WCIA) — Amid uncertainty surrounding Major League Baseball, Ty Weber wasn’t sure he was going to have a place on a team this year. The former Illini pitcher had his senior year cut short due to COVID-19, and didn’t hear his name in the 2020 MLB draft. Then, his future changed when he got a call from the San Fransisco Giants, and signed as an undrafted free agent on Monday.

“Obviously I wanted to say yes right away, but I talked to my parents and my advisor and said yes a couple hours later and now we’re here,” says Weber. “It feels like a weight’s off my shoulders knowing that I finally know what path I’m going to take.”

Weber’s senior year was cut short due to COVID-19. In his four-week season, he earned a 1.31 ERA, going 2-0 on the mound. He considered coming back to Illinois for an extra season of eligibility, if he didn’t sign with a team.

“The entire time I’ve been home from school it was ‘Am I going to go back to school, or am I going to sign?’ But it feels great to finally know that I have a place in the organization,” says Weber.

The former Illini pitcher has not heard when, or if, he will receive an assignment for a minor league team this year.