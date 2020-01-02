Isaiah Williams reflects on first year, confident heading into next season

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WCIA) — The learning curve was a little bigger than Isaiah Williams thought coming in. It’s not a bad thing, going from high school to Big Ten football is a big jump, especially at quarterback.

“The biggest change is the speed, catching up with the speed of the game,” Williams said after playing in the Redbox Bowl on Monday. “Everything is going faster, it’s like some of those balls I threw in high school, where you’ve got a receiver down the field, you can kind of loft it and throw it to them. In college you just gotta stick it in the hole cause there’s a safety that’s faster than high school.”

It was an up-and-down year for the highly touted Illinois 4-star recruit. An early injury set the St. Louis native back. That was on top of trying to offensive coordinator Rod Smith’s offense. Williams ended up playing in four games but didn’t get a chance to throw much, completing 3-of-10 passes for 38 yards and an interception. He was used primarily as a rusher, carrying the ball nine times for 38 yards. The 5-foot-10, 180 pound do-it-all athlete did catch three passes for nine yards in the bowl game, but says he will stay at quarterback long term.

“I just learned from all the lows,” Williams said. “It was like a blessing for each one of them. I’m very confident. I’m ready just to get after it next year, hit this offseason hard and ya’ll going to see me come back a different person.”

Williams will be a redshirt freshman next season, joining senior Brandon Peters, redshirt sophomores Matt Robinson and Coran Taylor, and true freshman Gregory Spann in the quarterback room for the Illini.