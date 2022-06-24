CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Football season is right around the corner. Illinois football’s hopes on offense for this upcoming season will fall on the passing game. Just over a year after making the transition from quarterback to wideout, Isaiah Williams has no regrets.

“I feel like that’s one of the best things to ever happen to me in my life,” Williams said. “I wouldn’t take it back for nothing.”

The sophomore looked like he belonged in year one at wide receiver, leading the Illini in receiving yardage and touchdowns. Now, with his third offensive coordinator in four years, the new connection between Williams and Barry Lunney Jr. has helped keep his development going.

“Just having a guy like Coach Lunney, he understands,” Williams said. “He gets it. When I’m struggling with certain things, he’s there to motivate me like, ‘Bro you got to understand, this is only your second year.'”

“He’s that player that all coaches and media talk about,” Lunney said. “You got to figure out a way to get the football to Isaiah. That’s something that’s earned and not given, and I think he’s certainly on path to earn the right.”

In a receiving room losing three big contributers, more weight is going to be put on the St. Louis-native’s shoulders in 2022, but with a new offense under Lunney, new quarterback under center, and a full offseason learning the position, the Illini believe the sky is the limit.

“I think he realizes that move last year was a good thing for him as a football player, and he’s embraced that on a daily basis,” Lunney said.

“I’m happy that I came here, started off at quarterback, it taught me a lot of things,” Williams said. “Now that switch to receiver, everything I learned at quarterback it just translated.”

The Illini are just over a month away before Fall camp gets started.