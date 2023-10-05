CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois is looking for a much needed win at Memorial Stadium Friday night against Nebraska. After a non-existent offense last game, the Illini are still trying to find their identity.

A positive on offense is Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams. Williams is leading the Big Ten with 446 yards and 30 receptions. Although, the captain is still eagerly awaiting to get into the endzone this season. Williams says each part individually in the offense has it’s moments, but they need to figure out how to all work at the same time.

“That’s the problem right now because we know we can do it because we had times where one group might do it or another group might do it, but we need all 11 to do it at one time and we need to do it consistently,” Williams said.

“Number 1 made a couple incredible plays and got strength so we just got to piece that together on a more consistent basis all 11 guys with me guiding them for us to get where we want to get,” Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said.

Illinois kicks off against Nebraska at 7:00 p.m. CT Friday at Memorial Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on FS1.