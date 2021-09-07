Isaiah Williams feeling right at home leading Illini receivers

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Through the first two games, Isaiah Williams is Illinois football’s leading receiver, and it’s a spot the former quarterback is more than comfortable in. Williams has nearly three times as many catches as anyone else on the team at 14, tight end Daniel Barker has five.

“Right now I’m proud of what I’ve been doing but there’s still more progress to be made,” Williams said after practice on Tuesday. “Like I said, I didn’t switch to be average, I want to be great. I know I’ve got to keep making progress but progress is being made.”

Williams became the first Illinois receiver to go past the century mark in a game on Saturday in the loss to UTSA since Josh Imatorbhebhe did it at Michigan State in 2019. Williams finished with eight receptions for 101 yards, following his six catch, 41-yard performance in the season opener against Nebraska. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound wide out also added a touchdown against the Huskers.



“I think he’s got special abilities,” Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen said. “Not only catching the football, natural ball catcher, route runner, he’s a special talent with the ball in his hands at the slot position and I think he’s just going to keep getting better every week.”

Williams and the Illini hit the road for the first time this weekend, playing Virginia Saturday morning at 10 a.m. on ACC Network.