Isaiah Gay’s career day sparks Illini defense

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — A career day from Illinois defensive end Isaiah Gay helped the Illini football team win its third game in a row, and gave the junior a confidence boost he’s been looking for. Gay had six tackles against Rutgers, including five solo, both new career highs. The North Carolina native also posted new career marks for a game with one forced fumble and two pass breakups. He also tied his career record with one tackle for loss and a sack. After a breakout freshman season, Gay has largely been inconsistent since, playing primarily as a backup.

“Yeah it’s been life. You have ups and downs, you got your left and right and then you make a big turnaround,” Gay said. “Just keep buying into the process and putting your best foot forward.”



“Isaiah Gay can rush the passer on the outside, injuries have knocked him behind but it says a lot when you have back up players in a role that get an opportunity to play, that have played football around here,” Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said.

Illinois will look to Gay to continue his upward trend at Michigan State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. The Illini are looking for their first four game Big Ten winning streak in 12 years and are two touchdown underdogs against the Spartans.