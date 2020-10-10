Isaiah Gay finding new confidence with extra weight

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Two weeks from Saturday Illinois will open their season against Wisconsin.

It has been a long time coming, and defensive lineman Isaiah Gay will look a little different heading into his Senior year.

Gay came into his college career as a 17-year old weighing just 215 pounds. That was one of the things he wanted to improve over the offseason. Gay say he has put on 20 pounds, half of that pure muscle. That has him feeling like a brand new player going into the season.

“Feels like a new found confidence this year,” says Gay. “I feel like last year I put on weight a little too quickly and it kind of affected the way I move and everything. With this new weight I put on now I feel like I’m moving as fast as I did Freshman year.”

Gay started five times in 2019. He will have a great chance to cement his place on the line with Wole Betiku moving on.