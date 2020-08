WCIA -- It's only been 24 hours since the Big Ten postponed fall sports but the weight of the last five months and the uncertainty of the next six are sitting heavy for so many. There are still more questions than answers, despite the news setting in that no games will be played until November for winter sports at the earliest. Fall sports will have to wait until 2021.

"You know it was a roller coaster," Illinois junior running back Mike Epstein said about the last few weeks during a Zoom call Wednesday. "You know a lot of whispers here and there, a lot of noise from the outside world on how everything was going to go down. It was tough just to block all that out because we knew things weren't looking great in our situation but I think we did the best job we could."