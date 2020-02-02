Iowa snaps Illini win streak at seven

IOWA CITY, Iowa. (WCIA) — Iowa went on a 17-3 run in the final five minutes of the game to beat Illinois 72-65 on Sunday. Even with the loss, the Illini remain in first place in the Big Ten.

Andres Feliz left it all out on the floor. The Illini senior guard stole the ball from 6’11 Luka Garza and 6’10 Ryan Kriener, laid it in and put Illinois up four with 5:30 to play. A hustle play that put the Illini in position to win their eighth straight game.

“I’m doing like anything that it takes to help the team win and willing to sacrifice, do everything I can to help because I want to win,” Feliz said.

“We’ll play that highlight of him just ripping the ball out of two Iowa guys’ hands forever,” Brad Underwood said. “I mean that’s just saying my ball.”

But for all his effort, scoring a team high 17 points, Feliz and the Illini weren’t able to stop the Hawkeye offense down the stretch. Iowa scored 17 points the last five minutes, holding Illinois to just six.

“We couldn’t get a stop for some reason. I feel like the ball just kept going to them, every bounce kept going their way but no excuses,” Trent Frazier said.

The storyline coming in was how would Kofi Cockburn matchup with Luka Garza? Neither guy had a point 12 minutes in but Garza proved why he’s the Big Ten Player of the Year frontrunner the rest of the way, finishing with a game high 25. Kofi had just six points.

“The one thing I was disappointed in was we talked about just hitting him. Just hit him, he’s 290 pounds, just hit him on every shot and when he got going at the end of the first half, he got going because he got a couple of offensive rebounds because we didn’t hit him,” Underwood said.

Underwood said he can’t wait for the rematch in Champaign in the regular season finale March 8th. As for the scuffle after the game, Underwood said it was more words than anything else. And there were plenty of those as tensions were high between both teams. I don’t see that going away anytime soon, as the race for the Big Ten title heats up here the last five weeks of the season.