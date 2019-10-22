Injuries behind them Burwell, Clodfelder leading VGH to playoffs

VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — Injuries are a part of football and sometimes it’s those injuries that make the comeback season even sweeter, especially if it’s you last year of high school football.

“More than anything. It’s the final ride,” Chase Burwell said. “So definitely, definitely real emotional.”

VGH senior Chase Burwell missed his entire junior year after suffering a broken tibia and fibula as well as torn ligaments in his ankle during a 7 on 7 tournament in the summer.

“I’ve been through three surgeries, I have two six inch plates in my ankle and ten screws,” Burwell said. “I prayed every night and worked real hard at it and I can accomplish anything I set my mind to.”

The symptoms crept back up this season, causing him to miss four more games but he says he’s healthy now. Burwell isn’t the only Blue Devils senior to battling an injury this season. Tanner Clodfelder broke his hand on the very first day of padded practice.

“I have a big passion for football and I got really mad after a play and I hit the ground too hard, punched it. Broke my hand, had to wait out for three weeks,” Clodfelder said. “Then I came back just started destroying people and so far my senior year is getting better and better.”

Clodfelder sat on the sideline and watched his VGH teammates lose two of their first three games. But now he’s learned his lesson and the Blue Devils have won four out of their last five.

“A couple times I’ve got quite angry, like I’d smack my helmet and then I would realize I can’t be do that but overall I learned my lesson from that,” Clodfelder said. “Don’t do it.”

VGH takes a 5-3 record into Friday night against A-L-A-H. The winner is guaranteed a spot in the playoffs.