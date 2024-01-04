CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) – Ayden Ingram is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Bismark-Henning-Rossville-Alvin multi-sport athlete led the Blue Devils to a championship win at the BHRA/Heritage Holiday Tournament and was named MVP after averaging 17.2 points per game. He finished the football season as an All State receiver and will lace up for the Blue Devil track team at the end of basketball season.

“It’s definitely different but I think from when I played football, I took on a leadership role there so I think it kind of transitioned over to basketball and that’s helped me, help the other guys out,” said Ingram, who is one of only two seniors on the BHRA basketball team. “I think having such a fast team this year, getting out in transition, that’s helped us a lot.”

Ingram is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give away to one boy and one girl at the end of the school year. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next athlete of the week, we’d love to hear from you. Fill out the short nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//