Ingleman remembers role model, playing senior season for Jordan Reinhart

TOLONO (WCIA) — Unity senior football player Chance Ingleman is playing every game like it’s his last.

“In recent months I realized that anything’s possible and you never know when your last game is,” Ingleman said.

The Rockets’ offensive lineman took on that mantra after losing his Godbrother Jordan Reinhart, who died in a car crash in February. Jordan was a former standout linebacker and coach for Unity, who led the state in tackles his senior year, leading the team to the state championship game in 2009.

“Jordan was more than just a football player,” Ingleman said. “Jordan led through play and Jordan led through his words like nobody else I’ve ever seen. and I try everyday to be a little bit like that.



“I remember when I was five years old, I was standing on the sideline with my dad watching him play, I was just a little kid, and that’s actually when I fell in love with Unity football.”

Now a decade later, Chance is following in his footsteps and playing his final season in Jordan’s honor.

Ingleman is coming off one of his best seasons yet, leading the Rockets to an undefeated record in the spring, where the offense put up more than 800 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“Chance as overcome a lot, he’s a hard worker and my guess is a lot of those things he got straight from Jordan,” Unity head coach Scott Hamilton said. “Jordan left a lasting imprint on him.”

And Jordan will be with Chance this Friday night when Unity hosts its rival St. Joseph-Ogden in the Friday Football Fever Spotlight Game of the Week. Chance writes the number 33 on his wrist tape before every game, to remember the man he admired the most.

“It’s nice to know that he’s still here in spirit to cheer me on and be there,” Ingleman said.