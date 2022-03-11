INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCIA) — Illinois basketball’s stay at the Big Ten tournament is a short one. No. 9 seed Indiana knocked off the top-seeded Illini 65-63 in the quarterfinals on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Illini (22-9) trailed 64-63 with 15 seconds left coming out of a timeout but super-senior Trent Frazier turned the ball over. After a missed front end of a 1-and-1 by Miller Kopp, Illinois had a second chance to win it with four seconds left but Andre Curbelo missed a layup, handing the game to the Hoosiers.

The Hoosiers (20-12) all but locked up an NCAA tournament bid with the victory, after taking down No. 8 Michigan on Thursday.

