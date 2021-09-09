In depleted backfield, Petersen happy with Josh McCray’s debut

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — If you had to choose Illinois Football’s deepest position group on paper, you would be hard pressed to find one better stocked than running back.

And it is a good thing after the top three Illini on the depth chart have all missed time, but young guns have stepped up in their absence including freshman Josh McCray who made his debut Saturday. It was only five rushes for 20 yards, but he left his coaches impressed.

“Very excited where he’s at,” says offensive coordinator Tony Petersen. “He gives us something totally different. He is a Freshman but with his size out there, and his girth and running up the middle and even on the outside. We’re very excited where he was at for his first appearance with us, and moving forward he’ll keep getting the ball more.”