ST. JOSEPH (WCIA) — Shayne Immke is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. St. Joseph-Ogden softball senior has already set two school records this spring, surpassing the single season triples mark at 12 and the career record for triples with her 27th. The two-time all-state selection and future Heartland Community College player has certainly left her mark with the Spartans.

“I guess I don’t think about it so and I never thought about it being one of my goals so it’s just super crazy,” Immke said. “I think it will hit at some point but so far it just hasn’t, it’s an amazing feeling especially because of Hannah Bowen and the people that are in the record books now, knowing that I’m one of those people is insane.”

