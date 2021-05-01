Imatorbhebhe signs with Jaguars, Eifler to Jets

(WCIA) — Josh Imatorbehbhe and Milo Eifler weren’t drafted to any teams in the 2021 NFL Draft, but the two still have the potential to be playing on Sundays next season. Imatorbhebhe signed a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Eifler signed with the Jets.

Imatorbhebhe scored 12 touchdowns in his Illini career, which tied for the seventh most in program history. He started in 18 games after transferring from USC, playing a big role on the Illini offense over two seasons. The Jaguars now have three Illini on the roster, including Dawuane Smoot and Jihad Ward. Imatorbhebhe will be teaming up with former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence who was first pick in the 2021 draft.

J-E-T-S JETS JETS JETS! Let’s get to work thankful for this opportunity and excited to be a JET. — Milo (@_miloeifler) May 1, 2021

Eifler announced his contract with the Jets on twitter, after playing in 19 games at Illinois. He had a breakout junior year after transferring from Washington State, earning 69 tackles. He scored his first career touchdown against Minnesota off a fumble recovery.