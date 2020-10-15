Imatorbhebhe embracing leadership role as Illini’s top receiver

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Josh Imatorbhebhe is getting a big boost going into this final collegiate season, his big brother joining him at Illinois. Daniel Imatorbhebhe followed his younger brother, Josh, in transferring from the University of Southern California to Champaign. Both guys will be counted on to produce for the Illini offense, after they left they left the Pac-12, instead of finishing their careers with the Trojans.

“Things didn’t really work out for me at SC, or for (Daniel) really, after he got injured,” Josh Imatorbhebhe said. “Now that we’re both primed to have good seasons, I feel it’s honestly an amazing end to our college stories.”

For Josh, that means taking another step forward as the Illini’s top wide receiver. Imatorbhebhe led the team in receptions (33), receiving yards (634) and touchdowns (9) last season. His nine scores are second in the single season program record book for most touchdown catches. The Georgia native knows his game speaks for itself, now he’s focused on leading not only his position group, but the entire team as well.

“Last year I definitely helped our team win some games and stuff like that but yeah, it’s something I’m stepping in and embracing more and more,” Josh Imatorbhebhe said about being a leader. “Understanding that the weight that I’m tasked with carrying just to help our receiver room be as successful as possible.”