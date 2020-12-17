Imatorbhebhe declares for NFL Draft

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football’s top receiver is putting his name into NFL Draft consideration. Josh Imatorbehbhe announced his decision on Twitter Thursday morning, adding he won’t play in Saturday’s season finale at Penn State.

Thank you to everyone who has made this journey possible. #NFLDraft2021 pic.twitter.com/lXlVHCG2hW — Josh Imatorbhebhe (@JoshBhebhe) December 17, 2020

Imatorbhebhe has been the go-to target the past two years for the Illini, catching 55 passes for 931 yards and 12 touchdowns. This season, the Southern Cal transfer leads the team with 22 receptions for 297 yards and three TD’s.

“My time here exceeded my wildest expectations, and I leave here knowing that I am forever a member of the Illini Nation,” Imatorbhebhe wrote on his announcement post. “Thank you for taking me in a year ago and giving me a chance to reclaim my dream. We made so many great memories for that, and to you I am eternally grateful.”

Imatorbhebhe spent his final collegiate season alongside his brother, Daniel, who also transferred to Illinois from USC. The Georgia natives were both highly recruited out of high school but battled several injuries playing for the Trojans, before becoming grad transfers.

This made my day Part II…@_bhex2 catches up with his younger brother @JoshBhebhe going off the field on senior day. Only seems fitting the two went out together after all they've been through… pic.twitter.com/qrM4d5OTQn — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) December 6, 2020

Imatorbhebhe made it clear during a Zoom call with media last week, his goal all along has been to play in the NFL. Now he will chase that dream full time.

“If I didn’t (want to play in the NFL), I wouldn’t be playing, I wouldn’t have transferred from USC, I wouldn’t have come back for another year,” Imatorbhebhe said. “I don’t know why you would go through all the stuff that we go through, the meetings, the practices, the workouts, just the life that we live in, and not want to make it to the next level. That’s too great of a sacrifice to me to not want to go to the next level.”