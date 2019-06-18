Imatorbhebhe commits to Illini from USC

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois receiving corps is getting another playmaker. Southern California grad transfer Josh Imatorbhebhe verbally committed to play for the Illini on Monday. The former 4-star recruit will have two years of eligibility in Champaign.

“First and foremost I want to thank God for the peace he’s brought me during this time as well as to everyone else who has been involved in this long and drawn out process,” Imatorbhebhe said on his Twitter post announcing the news. “Transitions are never easy, but the support has definitely helped to lighten the load.”

Imatorbhebhe was a Top 200 national prospect out of Suwanee, Georgia with big time offers including Georgia, Florida, Miami and Oregon. He ultimately decided to head to USC but only caught two passes for 11 yards in his career. At Illinois, the 6-foot-2, 215 pound wideout has a chance to be an immediate impact player, adding playmaking to a position group that widely struggled last season.