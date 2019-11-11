Imatorbhebhe, Brown named Big Ten Players of the Week

(WCIA) — Following the greatest comeback in program history, Josh Imatorbhebhe and Sydney Brown are the Big Ten Players of the Week. Both led the Illini to a 37-34 victory over Michigan State, making them bowl eligible for the first time since 2014.

“It’s definitely awesome feeling like I helped play my part in helping to turn this program around,” says Imatorbhebhe. “It’s been a drought here for a long time, and we still have to more games left to play. So we could win out, that’s the plan. Obviously we have to take it game by game, but it’s awesome, really. I have no words for it.”

Brown earned 13 tackles, including a game-high eight solo stops. The junior also had two interceptions, making it a new career high. Imatorbhebhe also earned a career-high performance with 178 yards. It was the most by an Illinois player ever in the 47-game series history against Michigan State. Imatorbhebhe scored two touchdowns on four receptions.

Illinois is on a bye this week, and will return to action on Saturday, November 23rd, when they travel to Iowa.