(WCIA) — Ayo Dosunmu is focused on the big picture. After withdrawing from the NBA draft, the Illini guard decided to come back for his junior year at Illinois.

“It’s not about making decisions just looking at this year or next year, it’s about my whole career. Hopefully my 10-15 year career,” says Dosunmu. “I could have went [to the NBA] this year, but my goal is to maximize the best of my capabilities. The NBA is going to be there. I’m not chasing the NBA I’m chasing greatness.”

More on Ayo's decision to come back to the #Illini:

Of course, things could have looked very different for Dosunmu if the NBA was functioning under normal circumstances. With so many uncertainties surrounding the pandemic, the draft process, and the combine, Dosunmu didn’t get a chance to workout with any NBA teams.

“There was no doubt in mind that if I would have had an opportunity to have a Combine or work out for NBA teams, I would have been a 1st round draft pick or had a guaranteed contract,” says Dosunmu.

This wasn’t the situation Dosunmu had planned for, but of course, it’s not an ideal world. The junior guard doesn’t even have an apartment for when he arrives in Champaign. In fact, this decision to come back to Illinois was made just a few moments before dropping a viral video on twitter.