CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Memorial Stadium will look a lot different this fall under Gov. Pritzker’s COVID-19 Phase 4 Restore Illinois plan, set to officially start Friday. Illinois football will play its seven home games in front of a max of 12,134 fans, or just 20 percent of capacity. Illini junior linebacker Khalan Tolson says he’s just grateful fans will still be able to attend at all.

“I think it would still be a pretty good atmosphere,” Tolson said during a Zoom call with media on Tuesday. “I’m just thankful for the amount of people that could still be allowed to come and how they allow people to even come during this pandemic. So I think it would still be pretty good. I’m thankful for everyone that shows up to the games to support us so I think it will end up good.”

College and pro sport venues will be capped at 1/5 full, along with several other protocols. No tailgating is also part of the policy.