CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — No. 6 Illinois was scheduled to play at No. 3 Michigan Thursday night in the biggest game of the year for both teams. The Wolverines postponed the Top 10 matchup due to “return-to-play planning” according to a release. It comes after a two-week COVID-19 pause due to the B.1.1.7 variant found in the athletic department. Illini head coach Brad Underwood says he had no involvement with the decision not to play.

“I’m deferring everything to the league office,” Underwood said during a Zoom conference with reporters on Thursday. “I’m just showing up when they tell us to show up.”

Michigan is set to return to action on Saturday at No. 21 Wisconsin. Underwood said it’s all part of the process of playing through and in a pandemic.

“We knew it was going to be a different year, a challenging year, sometimes an unfair year,” said Underwood. “I don’t know if everybody will get to 20 games. But I’m not going to worry about any of that, I’m just going to show up and play when they tell us to.”