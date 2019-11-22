“I’m 100 percent committed,” Miller decides on Illinois

Miller will have to wait until April to sign his National Letter of Intent

CHICAGO (WCIA) — Adam Miller makes it official with an orange and blue wolf mask, as the 4-star combo guard commits to Illinois in downtown Chicago.

His ceremony started about 45 minutes late but the Peoria native follows through with what many predicted all along–Miller is coming to Champaign. Two years ago, Ayo Dosunmu committed to the Illini at the Jordan Store, now Miller gets his time in the spotlight, a decision he says he made on Saturday.

“How does this feel? Man, there’s camera in my eye, it feels good,” says Miller moments after his decision.

Miller did not sign a National Letter of Intent in the early period, meaning he’ll have to wait until the spring, waiting to see if Dosunmu turns pro.

“I still want to look at everything. I’m 100 percent committed to the University of Illinois but I’m still looking at everything cause this is a big piece and a big factor for me in my life.”

Miller got a late push from Michigan, who offered, then visited him at his house earlier this week. The Morgan Park senior said he’s keeping all his options open, but for now, he’s 100 percent committed to Illinois.