Illinois wrestling takes down Purdue in Top 15 showdown

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The 7th-ranked Illinois wrestling team beat No. 13 Purdue 19-17 in a Big Ten dual meet Friday night at Huff Hall. The win keeps the Illini (4-0) undefeated on the season and they now have three straight wins over Top 25 teams.
FULL RESULTS
125: Devin Schroder (PUR) over Justin Cardani (ILL) (Dec 2-0)
133: Lucas Byrd (ILL) over Nathan Cummings (PUR) (Fall 6:40)
141: Dylan Duncan (ILL) over Parker Filius (PUR) (MD 11-3)
149: Michael Carr (ILL) over Alec White (PUR) (Dec 8-2)
157: Kendall Coleman (PUR) over Johnny Mologousis (ILL) (MD 14-4)
165: Gerrit Nijenhuis (PUR) over Luke Odom (ILL) (MD 8-0)
174: DJ Shannon (ILL) over Emil Soehnlen (PUR) (Dec 2-1)
184: Max Lyon (PUR) over Zach Braunagel (ILL) (Dec 4-3)
197: Thomas Penola (PUR) over Matt Wroblewski (ILL) (Dec 5-3)
285: Luke Luffman (ILL) over Jamarcus Grant (PUR) (Dec 4-0)
EXTRA MATCHES
141: Daniel Pucino (ILL) def. Bjorn Schroeder (PUR), Fall 2:34
149: Christian Kanzler (ILL) def. Trey Kruze (PUR), D 8-5
157: Cooper Noehre (PUR) def. Jacob Reicin (ILL), MD 16-4
184: Macartney Parkinson (PUR) def. Chase Waggoner (ILL), Fall 0:47
197: Isiah Pettigrew (ILL) def. Trevor Blue (PUR),