Illinois Wrestling falls 18-14 against Purdue

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois wrestling was defeated by No. 8 Purdue 18-14 on Sunday. Despite several key wins from Travis Piotrowski, Eric Barone, and Danny Braunagel, the Illini were not able to hang on.

The meet was highlighted by Danny Braunagel’s performance at 165-pounds. The redshirt freshman dominated Purdue, earning four takedowns, two four-point nearfalls, while closing in to win by technical fall. Braunagel is now 19-6 this year, while ranked No. 15 in the country.

Senior Travis Piotrowski scored the first points of the day for the Illini with a win in the 133-pound class. He now improves to 22-2, earning the most wins in his career. From there, redshirt senior Eric Barone took down the No. 6 wrestler in the 157 weight class, earning the Illini another win in that bout.

Illinois will compete in its final dual of the season when they host Fresno State on Friday, February 21st.