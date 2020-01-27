Illinois Wrestling dominates Michigan

Sports
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The No. 15 Illinois Wrestling team defeated No. 23 Michigan on Sunday afternoon with a score of 20-13. The Illini started strong winning their first three bouts, before pulling away at the end of the meet.

Champaign-native Justin Cardani set the stage early in the 125 weight class winning a 3-2 major decision. Senior Travis Piotrowski and redshirt junior Dylan Duncan won the next two bouts to put the Illini ahead 9-0.

In 184, Zac Braunagel sealed the deal for the Illini, winning his bout 5-4. The redshirt freshman trailed 4-3 in the final seconds, but a two-point take down secured a major decision. Braunagel was able to clinch the Illini win, as the Wolverines trailed behind 20-7.

Illinois is now 5-3 on the season, and will return to action on Friday against Michigan State.

