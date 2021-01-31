Illinois women’s gymnastics loses first meet of season in home opener

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The 18th-ranked Illinois women’s gymnastics team lost its first meet of the season in their home opener on Sunday, falling to No. 9 Iowa 196.325-195.600. It’s the highest score of the season for Illinois but it wasn’t enough to top the Hawkeyes.

The Illini tied for titles in three different events. Mia Townes scored a 9.850 to share the vault title with Jerquavia Henderson from the Hawkeyes. Nicole Biondi and Kaitlyn Ewald each scored 9.850 on the uneven parallel bars to share the gold with Alexandra Greenwald from Iowa. On floor, Shaylah Scott shared the title with Iowa’s Clair Kaji.