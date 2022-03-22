CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois women’s gymnastics team is heading to Seattle for its NCAA Regional. The Illini watched the NCAA selection show together at State Farm Center on Tuesday morning, the fourth-straight season the program has qualified for the postseason under head coach Nadalie Walsh.

The Illini are one of 16 at-large teams who qualified for Regionals, with the top two teams from each location advancing to the NCAA Championships on April 16-17 in Fort Worth, Texas. The Illini will compete against no. 4 seed Utah, No. 13 Oregon State and the winner of Stanford/San Jose State in the first round competition, with the top two teams advancing out of Seattle.

“I think it adds fuel to the fire,” Illinois junior Mia Takekawa said. “We’re definitely more motivated now going into practices these next couple weeks to work on the details and to polish the fine things so that we can prove what we can do.”



“We haven’t actually been at a meet where all the pieces have come together yet, and so I believe that Regionals can be our day and they can do that and if they do it’s going to be outstanding,” Walsh said.